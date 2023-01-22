Easy win for Windom Eagles against Worthington Trojans

Brady Espenson scored an incredible four goals for the Windom Eagles when they beat the Worthington Trojans at home. The final score was 10-1 for Windom.

Wriley Haugen, Nicholas Espenson, Chase Hamlett, Sonny Heil and Landon Pillatzki scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Easton Newman scored for Worthington.

The hosting Eagles opened strong, right after the puck drop with Wriley Haugen scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Cragen Porath and Nicholas Espenson.

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Wriley Haugen scored again, assisted by Brady Espenson.

The Eagles' Chase Hamlett increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Sonny Heil.

The Eagles increased the lead to 4-0 with a goal from Brady Espenson late in the first, assisted by Brad Gentry.

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Eagles led 9-1 going in to the third period.

Landon Pillatzki increased the lead to 10-1 in the third period, assisted by Karson LaCanne.

Next games:

The Eagles travel to New Ulm on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center. The Trojans will face Luverne on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena.