Easy win for Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines against Willmar Cardinals

Cole Woods scored an incredible four goals for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines when they beat the Willmar Cardinals at home. The final score was 8-4 for Wadena-Deer Creek.

Connor Davis, Carson Davis, Cooper Ness and Aron Sutherland scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Willmar's goals came through Arron Fischer, Cullen Gregory, Ethan Stark and Elijah Van Buren.

The Wolverines opened strong, right after the puck drop with Connor Davis scoring in the first period.

The Wolverines increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Cole Woods late into the first period, assisted by Connor Davis and Dalton Moyer.

The Cardinals' Cullen Gregory narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Jordan Gorans and Henry Michelson.

The Cardinals tied the game 2-2 late in the first when Ethan Stark scored, assisted by Arron Fischer and Dylan Staska.

The second period ended with a 7-3 lead for the Wolverines.

Cole Woods increased the lead to 8-3 early into the third period, assisted by Aron Sutherland and Connor Davis.

Arron Fischer narrowed the gap to 8-4 nine minutes later.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Wolverines hosting the Bluejackets at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena, and the Cardinals playing the Panthers at 6 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena.