Easy win for Thief River Falls Prowlers against Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm

Max Arlt scored an incredible four goals for the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm when they beat the Thief River Falls Prowlers on the road. The final score was 8-5 for Sauk Rapids-Rice.

Tucker Howe, Braydin Lund, Parker Lundgren and Brayden Spears scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Sauk Rapids-Rice's goals came through Nick Anderson, Teagan Dodge, Kade Gibbons, Colin Gruber and Luke Pakkala.

The Prowlers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Tucker Howe. Tysen Loeffler assisted.

The Storm tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Nick Anderson late into the first, assisted by Teagan Dodge and Luke Pakkala.

The Prowlers' Max Arlt took the lead late into the first, assisted by Owen Bushy.

The second period ended with a 6-2 lead for the Prowlers.

The Prowlers increased the lead to 7-2 early in the third period when Parker Lundgren beat the goalie, assisted by Rylan Leake.

Luke Pakkala narrowed the gap to 7-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Nick Anderson and Teagan Dodge.

The Storm narrowed the gap again with a goal from Colin Gruber, at 12:13 into the third period.

Braydin Lund increased the lead to 8-4 two minutes later, assisted by Max Arlt.

Kade Gibbons narrowed the gap to 8-5 less than a minute later, assisted by Luke Pakkala.

Coming up:

The Prowlers play against St. Cloud Cathedral on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Sports Arena East. The Storm will face Willmar on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.