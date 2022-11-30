Easy win for Red Lake Falls Eagles against Bagley/Fosston Flyers

Gavin Girdler scored an incredible four goals for the Bagley/Fosston Flyers when they beat the Red Lake Falls Eagles on the road. The final score was 10-3 for Bagley/Fosston.

Brock Seeger, Evan Girdler and Jackson Hoefer scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Bagley/Fosston's goals came through Eric Gerbracht, Breckin Levin and Connor Nelson.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Eagles led 3-2 going in to the second period.

The Eagles scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-3 going in to the second break.

The Eagles increased the lead to 6-3, after only 53 seconds into the third period when Brock Seeger netted one again, assisted by Brayden Ste. Marie.

The Eagles increased the lead to 7-3 early into the third period when Gavin Girdler scored yet again, assisted by Evan Girdler.

Gavin Girdler increased the lead to 8-3 six minutes later, assisted by Evan Girdler and Blake Breiland.

Evan Girdler increased the lead to 9-3 six minutes later, assisted by Gavin Girdler.

Jackson Hoefer increased the lead to 3-10 just one minute later, assisted by Carson Erickson.

Coming up:

The Flyers play Becker/Big Lake away on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The Eagles will face Crookston at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Cardin-Hunt Arena.