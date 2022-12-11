Easy win for Prairie Centre North Stars against Willmar Cardinals

Zac Bick scored an incredible four goals for the Willmar Cardinals when they beat the Prairie Centre North Stars on the road. The final score was 8-4 for Willmar.

Eli Fletcher and Eric Isenbart scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Willmar's goals came through Ethan Stark, Cullen Gregory and Elijah Van Buren.

The North Stars increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Eli Fletcher in the middle of the first period, assisted by Derick Sorenson.

The North Stars increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first when Zac Bick scored.

The second period ended with a 6-1 lead for the North Stars.

Elijah Van Buren narrowed the gap to 6-2 in the third period, assisted by Dylan Staska and Cullen Gregory.

The Cardinals narrowed the gap again with a goal from Ethan Stark, assisted by Izac Duran at 9:52 into the third period.

Eric Isenbart increased the lead to 7-3 four minutes later, assisted by James Rieland and Dylan Gruenes.

Ethan Stark narrowed the gap to 7-4 two minutes later.

Zac Bick increased the lead to 8-4 one minute later, assisted by Eli Fletcher and Derick Sorenson.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Cardinals will host the Tigers at 6:30 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center and the North Stars will play against the Eagles at 5 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena.