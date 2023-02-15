Easy win for Prairie Centre North Stars against Redwood Valley Cardinals

Eli Fletcher scored an incredible four goals for the Prairie Centre North Stars when they beat the Redwood Valley Cardinals at home. The final score was 8-0 for Prairie Centre.

Zac Bick, Kris Hanson, Eric Isenbart and James Rieland scored the remaining goals for the home side.

The North Stars started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Eli Fletcher scoring in the first period, assisted by James Rieland and Zac Bick.

The North Stars increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Eli Fletcher scored again, assisted by Zac Bick and James Rieland.

The North Stars' Kris Hanson increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period, assisted by Jesse Williams.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the North Stars led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The North Stars increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third period when Zac Bick found the back of the net, assisted by James Rieland and Eli Fletcher.

Eli Fletcher increased the lead to 7-0 three minutes later, assisted by Zac Bick and James Rieland.

The North Stars made it 8-0 when Eli Fletcher netted one, assisted by James Rieland and Eli Fletcher early in the third. The 8-0 goal held up as the game winner.