Easy win for Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers against Breckenridge Blades

Joey Hillukka scored an incredible four goals for the Breckenridge Blades when they beat the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers on the road. The final score was 8-4 for Breckenridge.

Joshua Hillukka, Reid Pinoniemi, Kale Ravnaas and Shad Torola scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Breckenridge's goals came through Josiah Breuer, Josh Hofman, Jace Johanson and Kai Mcdonald.

The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Panthers.

The Panthers scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-3 going in to the second break.

Kale Ravnaas increased the lead to 6-3 early into the third period, assisted by Braden Stewart.

Josh Hofman narrowed the gap to 6-4 less than a minute later, assisted by Brady DeVries and Brennen Ritter.

Joey Hillukka increased the lead to 7-4 six minutes later, assisted by Kale Ravnaas.

Shad Torola increased the lead to 8-4 four minutes later.

Coming up:

The Blades host Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena. The Panthers will face Bagley/Fosston on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena.