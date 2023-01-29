Easy win for Osseo Orioles against Elk River/Zimmerman Elks

Luke Sawicky scored an incredible four goals for the Osseo Orioles when they beat the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks at home. The final score was 6-2 for Osseo.

Jackson Berg and Eli Paloranta scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Elk River/Zimmerman's goals came through Braden Hansberger and Preston Holmes.

The Elks started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Braden Hansberger scoring in the first period, assisted by Cooper Anderson.

The Orioles tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Luke Sawicky struck, assisted by Eli Paloranta.

The Orioles' Luke Sawicky took the lead late in the first period, assisted by Eli Paloranta.

The Orioles scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Orioles increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period when Luke Sawicky scored again, assisted by Brenden Kranz.

Preston Holmes narrowed the gap to 5-2 in the middle of the third, assisted by Brady Rusch and Hayden Jasper.

Jackson Berg increased the lead to 6-2 four minutes later.

Next games:

The Orioles host the Centennial Cougars on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Ice Arena. The Elks will face St. Cloud on the road on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.