Easy win for New Prague Trojans against Waconia Wildcats

John Schmidt scored an incredible four goals for the New Prague Trojans when they beat the Waconia Wildcats at home. The final score was 6-2 for New Prague.

Eric Berg and Cade Borwege scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Waconia's goals came through Luc Nessa and Luke Puchner.

The hosting Trojans took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from John Schmidt. Will Seymour assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Trojans led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap to 4-2, after only 11 seconds into the third period when Luc Nessa netted one, assisted by Zach Sorenson.

John Schmidt increased the lead to 5-2 seven minutes later.

Eric Berg increased the lead to 6-2 four minutes later, assisted by John Schmidt and Will Seymour.

Next up:

The Trojans play St. Louis Park away on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rogers Royals. The Wildcats will face Bloomington Jefferson at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena.