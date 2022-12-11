Easy win for Moose Lake Area Rebels against Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves

Gavin Mlaskoch scored an incredible four goals for the Moose Lake Area Rebels when they beat the Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves at home. The final score was 7-6 for Moose Lake Area after an overtime drama.

Sam Knezevich and Jaxsyn Schmidt scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Ely/Tower-Soudan's goals came through Jackson Hegman, Drew Marolt and Deegan Richards.

Moose Lake Area's Gavin Mlaskoch scored the game-winning goal.

The Rebels took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Gavin Mlaskoch. Braden Parzy and Everett Gamst assisted.

The Timberwolves' Jackson Hegman tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Blake Schaller and Kole Macho.

The second period ended with a 5-3 lead for the Timberwolves.

Gavin Mlaskoch narrowed the gap to 5-4 early in the third period, assisted by Dawson Fjosne.

Deegan Richards increased the lead to 6-4 one minute later.

Jaxsyn Schmidt narrowed the gap to 6-5 six minutes later.

Gavin Mlaskoch tied the game 6-6 one minute later. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 1:17 before Gavin Mlaskoch scored the game-winner for the home team.

Next games:

The Rebels host the Ashland players on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Lake. The Timberwolves will face International Falls at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Proctor Rails.