Ozzie Snodgrass scored an incredible four goals for Minneapolis when it beat the Irondale-St. Anthony Knights at home. The final score was 7-0 for Minneapolis.

Will Anderson, Nick Anderson and John Bebler scored the remaining goals for the home side.

The Minneapolis players took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from John Bebler. Will Pankratz assisted.

The Minneapolis players increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Ozzie Snodgrass scored, assisted by Will Pankratz.

The Minneapolis' players Ozzie Snodgrass increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first.

The Minneapolis players increased the lead to 4-0 with another goal from Ozzie Snodgrass late in the first, assisted by John Bebler.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Minneapolis players.

The Minneapolis players made it 7-0 when Nick Anderson netted one, assisted by Will Anderson late into the third period. That left the final score at 7-0.

Next up:

On Thursday the Minneapolis players will play on the road against the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden, while the Knights will face the Wildcats home at 7:30 p.m. CST at Mankato East/Loyola Cougars.