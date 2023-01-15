Easy win for Lake of the Woods Bears against St. Paul Johnson Governors

Randy Wood scored an incredible four goals for the Lake of the Woods Bears when they beat the St. Paul Johnson Governors at home. The final score was 6-3 for Lake of the Woods.

Cole Cook and Charlie Eck scored the remaining goals for the home side, while St. Paul Johnson's goals came through Matthew Corniea, Isaiah Henderson and Steven Rein.

The Bears took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Randy Wood. Charlie Eck assisted.

The Governors tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Steven Rein late in the first, assisted by Max Nathanson.

The Governors' Isaiah Henderson took the lead late into the first.

The Governors' Matthew Corniea increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first, assisted by Joaquin Ochocki and Nolan Hawkins.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Governors.

The Bears tied the score 3-3 within the first minute when Randy Wood netted one yet again, assisted by Charlie Eck and Nicholas Tiboni.

The Bears took the lead, after only 49 seconds into the third period when Cole Cook found the back of the net, assisted by Alexander Beckel and Sawyer Stromlund.

Randy Wood increased the lead to 5-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Wyatt Brown and Sawyer Stromlund.

Charlie Eck increased the lead to 6-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Randy Wood and Sawyer Stromlund.

Coming up:

The Bears play Fort Frances away on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ice For Kids Arena. The Governors will face Spooner at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Gustafson Phalen Arena.