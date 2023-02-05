Easy win for Kittson County Central Bearcats against International Falls Broncos

Tyler Hennen scored an incredible five goals for the Kittson County Central Bearcats when they beat the International Falls Broncos at home. The final score was 8-3 for Kittson County Central.

Hayden Olsonawski scored the other three goals for Kittson County Central, while International Falls' goals came through Max Dremmel, Colin Kostiuk and Julius Maish.

The Broncos opened strong, early in the game with Max Dremmel scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Colin Kostiuk.

The Bearcats tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Tyler Hennen scored, assisted by Hayden Olsonawski.

The Bearcats took the lead with a goal from Hayden Olsonawski in the middle of the first period, assisted by Tyler Hennen.

The Bearcats increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first when Tyler Hennen scored again.

The Bearcats scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

The Broncos narrowed the gap to 5-3 early into the third period when Colin Kostiuk found the back of the net, assisted by Max Dremmel.

Tyler Hennen increased the lead to 6-3 eight minutes later.

Tyler Hennen increased the lead to 7-3 three minutes later.

Hayden Olsonawski increased the lead to 8-3 one minute later, assisted by Ethan Hanson .

Next up:

The Bearcats host the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Hallock Ice Arena. The Broncos will face Fort Frances at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena.