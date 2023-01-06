Easy win for Champlin Park Rebels against Blaine Bengals

Evan Williams scored an incredible four goals for the Blaine Bengals when they beat the Champlin Park Rebels on the road. The final score was 8-3 for Blaine.

Trevor Aberwald and Nick Carlson scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Blaine's goals came through Alex Jorgenson, Caden Parent and Blake Sutherland.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Rebels led 3-2 going in to the second period.

The Rebels scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

The Rebels increased the lead to 6-2 within the first minute of the third period when Nick Carlson netted one, assisted by Evan Williams and Drew Belleson.

The Rebels increased the lead to 7-2 early into the third when Evan Williams beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Trevor Aberwald and Jordan Ronn.

Trevor Aberwald increased the lead to 8-2 three minutes later, assisted by Jordan Ronn.

Blake Sutherland narrowed the gap to 8-3 two minutes later.

This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Rebels.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Bengals hosting Maple Grove at 3 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center, and the Rebels hosting Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper at 3 p.m. CST at Champlin Ice Forum.