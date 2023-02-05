Easy win for Centennial Cougars against Anoka Tornadoes

Harper Searles scored an incredible four goals for the Anoka Tornadoes when they beat the Centennial Cougars on the road. The final score was 11-1 for Anoka.

Peyton Blair, Nick Carls, Palmer LeMay, Sam Menne, Austin Petersen, Drake Ramirez and Anders Wessman scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Ben Fiocello scored for Anoka.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Harper Searles. Peyton Blair assisted.

The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Drake Ramirez struck.

The Tornadoes narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the first period when Ben Fiocello scored, assisted by Hayden Ceaser.

The Cougars increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the first when Harper Searles scored again, assisted by Brock Carls.

The Cougars scored seven goals in second period an held the lead 10-1 going in to the second break.

Austin Petersen increased the lead to 11-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Hayden Frank.

Coming up:

The Tornadoes host Champlin Park on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Area Ice Arena. The Cougars will face Mounds View on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.