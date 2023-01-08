Easy win for Andover Huskies against Osseo Orioles

Gavyn Thoreson scored an incredible four goals for the Osseo Orioles when they beat the Andover Huskies on the road. The final score was 11-2 for Osseo.

Cayden Casey, Cooper Conway, Rocko Gorowsky, Tristen May-Robinson and Anthony Pardo scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Osseo's goals came through Ty Prokop and Luke Sawicky.

The Andover Huskies took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Cayden Casey. Luke Babineau assisted.

The Andover Huskies' Anthony Pardo increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Cooper Conway.

The Andover Huskies increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Gavyn Thoreson in the first period, assisted by Tristen May-Robinson and Cooper Conway.

The Orioles' Luke Sawicky narrowed the gap to 3-1 late in the first, assisted by Jake Sawicky.

The Andover Huskies scored six goals in second period an held the lead 9-1 going in to the second break.

The Andover Huskies increased the lead to 10-1 within the first minute when Cayden Casey beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Gavyn Thoreson.

Tristen May-Robinson increased the lead to 11-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Crosby Perry and Luke Babineau.

Ty Prokop narrowed the gap to 2-11 three minutes later, assisted by Davis Wick.

Next games:

The Orioles host Woodbury on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Ice Arena. The Andover Huskies visit Centennial to play the Cougars on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Hockey Rink.