Easy win for Andover Huskies against Moorhead Spuds

Cooper Conway scored an incredible four goals for the Andover Huskies when they beat the Moorhead Spuds at home. The final score was 7-2 for Andover.

KJ Sauer, Gavyn Thoreson and Macklin Yelle scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Moorhead's goals came through Mason Kraft and Garrett Lindberg.

The Spuds opened strong, with Mason Kraft scoring early into the first period, assisted by Ian Ness and Aaron Reierson.

The Andover Huskies tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Cooper Conway scored, assisted by KJ Sauer and Gavyn Thoreson.

The Spuds took the lead with a goal from Garrett Lindberg late in the first, assisted by Aaron Reierson and Mason Kraft.

The Andover Huskies' Cooper Conway tied the game 2-2 late into the first.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Andover Huskies led 6-2 going in to the third period.

The Andover Huskies increased the lead to 7-2, after only 13 seconds into the third period when Cooper Conway beat the goalie yet again, assisted by KJ Sauer and Gavyn Thoreson. With that Conway completed the Andover Huskies comeback. That left the final score at 7-2.

Next games:

The Andover Huskies host Benilde-St. Margaret's on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Arena - Andover. The Spuds will face Minnetonka on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. CST at Pagel Activity Center.