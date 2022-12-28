Easy win for Andover Huskies against Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights

Gavyn Thoreson scored an incredible four goals for the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights when they beat the Andover Huskies on the road. The final score was 9-3 for Benilde-St. Margaret's.

Cayden Casey, KJ Sauer and Crosby Perry scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Benilde-St. Margaret's' goals came through Michael Risteau and Drew Stewart.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Andover Huskies led 4-2 going in to the second period.

The Andover Huskies scored four goals in second period an held the lead 8-3 going in to the second break.

The Andover Huskies increased the lead to 9-3 within the first minute of the third period when Gavyn Thoreson found the back of the net again, assisted by Ben Doll and Cooper Conway. With that Thoreson completed the Andover Huskies comeback. That left the final score at 9-3.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Wednesday, with the Red Knights hosting the Orioles at 2:30 p.m. CST, and the Andover Huskies playing the Pioneers at 7:30 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Park.