Easy win for Albert Lea Tigers against Bloomington Kennedy Eagles

Joseph Yoon scored an incredible four goals for the Albert Lea Tigers when they beat the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles at home. The final score was 5-2 for Albert Lea.

Spencer VanBeek also scored a goal for Albert Lea, while Bloomington Kennedy's goals came through JD Coady and Nick Manning.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Spencer VanBeek. Joseph Yoon and Jack Ladlie assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Joseph Yoon scored, assisted by Drew Carlson.

Nick Manning scored early in the second period, assisted by Mason Biermaier and Clayton Deutsch.

Five minutes into the period, Joseph Yoon scored a goal, assisted by Tim Chalmers, making the score 3-1.

The Eagles narrowed the gap to 3-2, after only 21 seconds into the third period when JD Coady netted one, assisted by Nick Manning and Brennan Keaveny.

Joseph Yoon increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Tim Chalmers.

Joseph Yoon increased the lead to 5-2 late into the third period assisted by Dakota Jahnke.

The Tigers have now won four games in a row.

Next games:

