Eastview Lightning win on the road against Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles

The Eastview Lightning won the road game against the Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles 4-1 on Saturday.

The Eagles opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Sam Arendt scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Carter Ranning.

The Lightning's Charlie Ortman tied the game halfway through the first period, assisted by Zach Wooten and Jordan Brothers.

The Lightning scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Next up:

The Lightning play against Shakopee on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena. The Eagles will face Tartan on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.