Eastview Lightning win knock out game against Park Wolfpack after an overtime thriller

The Eastview Lightning might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Park Wolfpack. With a final score of 4-3 in a game that went to overtime, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

Eastview's Tyler Cords scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Lightning took the lead when Charlie Ortman scored.

The Wolfpack made it 1-1 with a goal from Jackson Rudh.

Late, John Kisch scored a goal, assisted by Jordan Brothers and Logan Opgrand, making the score 2-1.

Gavin Moss tied the game 2-2 early in the third period, assisted by Jackson Rudh.

Zach Wooten took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by John Kisch.

Owen Corkish tied it up 3-3 one minute later, assisted by Adam Friemann and Jackson Rudh. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 2:46 before Tyler Cords scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Charlie Ortman and Max Powers-Brekke.