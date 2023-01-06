Eastview Lightning win 6-1 on the road against Park Wolfpack

The Eastview Lightning won on the road on Thursday, handing the Park Wolfpack a defeat 6-1.

The Lightning took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Billy Downs.

The Lightning's Zach Wooten increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Kevin Woehler and Jordan Brothers.

The Wolfpack's Jackson Rudh narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Caden Schwartz and Owen Corkish.

The Lightning increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first when Zach Wooten scored again, assisted by John Kisch and Jordan Brothers.

The Lightning scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

Jordan Brothers increased the lead to 6-1 in the middle of the third period.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Wolfpack will host the Knights at 3:15 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena, and the Lightning will visit the Irish at 2 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.