Eastview Lightning win 4-1 on the road against Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles

The Eastview Lightning won on the road on Saturday, handing the Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles a defeat 4-1.

The hosting Eagles started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Sam Arendt scoring in the first minute, assisted by Carter Ranning.

The Lightning tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Charlie Ortman halfway through the first period, assisted by Zach Wooten and Jordan Brothers.

The Lightning scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Coming up:

The Eagles play Tartan away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena. The Lightning will face Shakopee at home on Monday at 3 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.