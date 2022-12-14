Eastview Lightning victorious against Prior Lake Lakers

The Eastview Lightning defeated the Prior Lake Lakers 5-1 on Tuesday.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Lightning led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Parker Boyce narrowed the gap to 5-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Levi Eiter.

Next games:

Next up, the Lightning face White Bear Lake Area at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden, while the Lakers face Minnetonka on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Pagel Activity Center. Both games are scheduled for on Thursday.