Eastview Lightning score twice in the third to beat Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders

The Eastview Lightning defeated the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders 4-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Eastview pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The hosting Raiders started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Lucas Cernohous scoring in the first period, assisted by Chuck Owens and Nate Chorlton .

The Lightning tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first period when Tanner Kronberg scored, assisted by Charlie Ortman and Tyler Cords.

The Lightning took the lead early into the second period when Charlie Ortman netted one, assisted by Tyler Cords and Tanner Kronberg.

The Raiders made it 2-2 with a goal from Colin Scanlan .

The Lightning took the lead early in the third period when Billy Downs scored.

Zach Wooten increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third, assisted by Nick Karam.

Next up:

The Raiders host the Chaska Hawks in the next game on the road on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center. The same day, the Lightning will host the Lakers at 1 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center.