Eastview Lightning got a shut out against Prior Lake Lakers

The Eastview Lightning picked up a decisive road win against the Prior Lake Lakers. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The visiting Lightning opened strong, early in the game with Jordan Brothers scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Nick Karam.

The Lightning increased the lead to 2-0 with another goal from Jordan Brothers in the middle of the first period.

The Lightning chalked up four straight road wins.

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Lakers face Rosemount at 7 p.m. CST at Brainerd Warriors and the Lightning take on Chaska on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center.