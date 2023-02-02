Eastview Lightning got a shut out against Gentry Academy Stars

The Eastview Lightning picked up a decisive home win against the Gentry Academy Stars. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

John Kisch increased the lead to 2-0 late into the third period, assisted by Charlie Ortman.

Next games:

The Stars play against Blake on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Brainerd Warriors. The Lightning will face Rosemount on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena.