Eastview Lightning dig deep in the third to win against Farmington Tigers

The Farmington Tigers and the visiting Eastview Lightning were tied going into the third, but Eastview pulled away for a 4-1 victory in game action.

The Tigers opened strong, right after the puck drop with Kyler Schwamb scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jacob Miller and Luke Walton.

The Lightning tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Tanner Kronberg found the back of the net, assisted by Jordan Brothers and John Kisch.

The Lightning took the lead early into the third period when Billy Downs scored, assisted by John Kisch and Jordan Brothers.

Jordan Brothers increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third, assisted by Logan Opgrand.

Logan Opgrand increased the lead to 4-1 four minutes later.

Next games:

The Lightning play against Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday at 3 p.m. CST at St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights. The Tigers will face Eagan on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz-Highland Arena.