Eastview Lightning beat Shakopee Sabers in overtime

The Shakopee Sabers hosted the Eastview Lightning in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Eastview prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

Eastview's Jordan Brothers scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Lightning took the lead when Charlie Ortman scored assisted by Logan Opgrand and Jordan Brothers.

Sabers' Jack Kultgen tallied a goal late, making the score 1-1. Carson Steinhoff and Cooper Simpson assisted.

John Kisch took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Nick Karam and Zach Wooten.

Jackson Vogel tied it up 2-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Cooper Simpson and Linus Toward. The game went to overtime.

Just over zero minutes in, Jordan Brothers scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by John Kisch.