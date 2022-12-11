Eastview Lightning beat Farmington Tigers – despite trailing early

After the first period the Farmington Tigers were in the lead 2-0, but the Eastview Lightning turned the game around and won. In the end, the result was 5-2.

The Tigers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Cody Shoyat. Dylan Wolf assisted.

The Tigers' Luke Coolidge increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Jacob Miller.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Lightning led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Billy Downs increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period, assisted by Charlie Ortman.

Logan Opgrand increased the lead to 5-2 seven minutes later, assisted by John Kisch.

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Lightning will host Prior Lake at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena and the Tigers will host Eagan at 7 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Arena.