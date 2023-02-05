Easton Newman unstoppable as Worthington Trojans beat Breckenridge Blades

The Worthington Trojans beat the Breckenridge Blades at home 7-2. Easton Newman stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Spenser Nickel scored the other three goals for Worthington, while Breckenridge's goals came through Isaiah Bruechert and Michael Peterson.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Trojans led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Trojans.

Spenser Nickel increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third period, assisted by Ian Bumgardner and Caden Van Briesen.

Isaiah Bruechert narrowed the gap to 6-2 one minute later, assisted by Josh Hofman and Michael Peterson.

Easton Newman increased the lead to 7-2 eight minutes later.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Trojans face Marshall at 7 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena and the Blades take on Crookston at home at 7 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena.