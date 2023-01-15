East Ridge Raptors win 5-2 at home against Roseville Area Raiders

The East Ridge Raptors won at home on Saturday, handing the Roseville Area Raiders a defeat 5-2.

The Raptors took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Brady Knutsen. Jack Elliott assisted.

The Raptors increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Grant Kohnen netted one, assisted by Ricky Lanahan and Davis Polifka.

Halfway through, Brady Knutsen scored a goal, assisted by Blake Kohnen and Lukas Stofer, making the score 3-0.

The Raiders narrowed the gap to 3-1 within the first minute of the third period when Landon Steffen beat the goalie, assisted by Collin Hites.

The Raiders narrowed the gap again with a goal from Jacob Villella, assisted by Daniel Tschida and Kellen O'Rourke at 6:57 into the third period.

Grant Kohnen increased the lead to 4-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Ricky Lanahan and Jake Gonzaga.

Grant Kohnen increased the lead to 5-2 two minutes later, assisted by Blake Kohnen.

Next games:

The Raptors host Mounds View on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena. The Raiders will face Forest Lake on Monday at 3 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center.