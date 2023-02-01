East Ridge Raptors win 4-1 on the road against Coon Rapids Cardinals

The East Ridge Raptors won on the road on Tuesday, handing the Coon Rapids Cardinals a defeat 4-1.

The visiting Raptors started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Jack Tauscher scoring in the first minute, assisted by Hank Garrett.

The Raptors' Brady Knutsen increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Jake Gonzaga.

The Cardinals narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Nicolas Espinosa halfway through the first, assisted by Luke Rising and Nolan Hazelwood.

The Raptors increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute of the second period when Grant Kohnen found the back of the net, assisted by Ricky Lanahan and Alex Venne.

Blake Kohnen increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Grant Kohnen and Brady Knutsen.

Next games:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Cardinals hosting the Bengals at 7 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center, and the Raptors playing the Wolfpack at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.