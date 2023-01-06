East Ridge Raptors victorious against Woodbury Royals

The East Ridge Raptors defeated the home-team Woodbury Royals 2-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third East Ridge managed to pull out a win.

East Ridge's Jack Tauscher scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Raptors opened strong, right after the puck drop with Brady Knutsen scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Jack Elliott.

The Royals tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Max Belak late into the first period, assisted by Cole Shaback and Brock Alberts.

Jack Tauscher took the lead in the third period, assisted by Blake Kohnen.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Royals hosting the Mustangs at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden and the Raptors visiting the Rangers at 6 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center.