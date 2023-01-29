East Ridge Raptors victorious against Proctor Rails

The East Ridge Raptors defeated the Proctor Rails 4-1 on Saturday.

The Raptors started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Grant Kohnen scoring in the first minute, assisted by Jack Tauscher.

The Raptors' Grant Kohnen increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Ricky Lanahan.

Grant Kohnen scored early in the second period, assisted by Brady Knutsen.

The Rails made it 3-1 with a goal from Frank Amendola.

Ricky Lanahan increased the lead to 4-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Davis Polifka and Jack Tauscher.

The Raptors have now racked up four straight home wins.

Next up:

The Raptors travel to the Coon Rapids Cardinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center. The Rails will face Mora-Milaca on the road on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center.