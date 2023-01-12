East Ridge Raptors get the better of Eagan Wildcats

The East Ridge Raptors got away with a win on Wednesday in their road game against the Eagan Wildcats. The game finished 4-3.

The visiting Raptors started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Jack Tauscher scoring in the first minute, assisted by Grant Kohnen.

The Wildcats tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Justin Schreiber halfway through the first period, assisted by Grayson Robbins and AJ Clark.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Raptors.

Gavin Goihl narrowed the gap to 4-3 late into the third period, assisted by Isaac Martin.

Next up:

The Wildcats travel to Lakeville North on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Ames Arena. The Raptors will face White Bear Lake Area on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Arena.