East Ridge Raptors end four-loss run

The game between the Rochester John Marshall Rockets and the East Ridge Raptors finished 5-1 on Wednesday – no doubt a relief for East Ridge after four straight defeats.

The visiting Raptors took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Grant Kohnen. Brandon Muth and Jack Elliott assisted.

The Raptors increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Brandon Muth scored, assisted by Grant Kohnen and Alex Venne.

The Raptors' Grant Kohnen increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Blake Kohnen.

Mason Decker scored in the second period, assisted by Jayden Veney and Camden Williams.

Grant Kohnen increased the lead to 4-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Jack Tauscher.

Grant Kohnen increased the lead to 5-1 four minutes later, assisted by Brady Knutsen.

Next games:

The Rockets host the New Richmond in the next game at home on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The same day, the Raptors will host the Panthers at 3 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.