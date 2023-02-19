East Ridge Raptors decide the game with four goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, the home-team Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings held out fine against the East Ridge Raptors. East Ridge fought back in the third period and won the game 7-1.

The visiting Raptors started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Grant Kohnen scoring in the first period, assisted by Davis Polifka.

The Raptors increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the second period when Blake Kohnen found the back of the net, assisted by Grant Kohnen and Jack Tauscher.

Wings' Aidan Cook tallied a goal early, making the score 2-1. Jameson Essen assisted.

The Raptors made it 3-1 with a goal from Jack Tauscher.

The Raptors increased the lead to 4-1, after only 12 seconds into the third period when Blake Kohnen scored again, assisted by Lukas Stofer and Grant Kohnen.

Grant Kohnen increased the lead to 5-1 four minutes later, assisted by Blake Kohnen.

Blake Leyde increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Jack Tauscher and Grant Kohnen.

Grant Kohnen increased the lead to 7-1 three minutes later.