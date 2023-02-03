East Ridge Raptors couldn't stop star-studded Park Wolfpack from winning

The Park Wolfpack and the East Ridge Raptors met on Thursday. Park came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-1.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Wolfpack took the lead when Gavin Moss scored assisted by Owen Corkish and Jackson Rudh.

Gavin Moss then tallied a goal as he scored again, late, making the score 2-0. Tyler Schwartz and Jackson Rudh assisted.

The Wolfpack increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute when Boston Weidner beat the goalie, assisted by Max Kaplan and Adam Friemann.

Brady Knutsen narrowed the gap to 3-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Davis Polifka.

Gavin Moss increased the lead to 4-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Jackson Rudh and Owen Corkish.

Next up:

The Wolfpack play Hastings away on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena. The Raptors will face Stillwater at home on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.