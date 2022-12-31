East Ridge Raptors couldn't stop Rochester Mayo Spartans' winning run

The Rochester Mayo Spartans and the East Ridge Raptors met on Friday. Rochester Mayo came into the game off the back of a run of six successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-1.

The Spartans took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Samuel Jacobson. Ethan Dennis and Ryan Dripps assisted.

The Spartans' Cohen Ruskell increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Samuel Jacobson.

The Spartans increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period when Cohen Ruskell beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Samuel Jacobson.

Grant Kohnen narrowed the gap to 3-1 eight minutes later.

William Sexton increased the lead to 4-1 five minutes later, assisted by Samuel Jacobson.

Coming up:

The Raptors play against Woodbury on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Spartans will face Northfield on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at M Health Fairview Sports Center.