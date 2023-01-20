East Ridge Raptors beat Mounds View Mustangs in overtime

The East Ridge Raptors hosted the Mounds View Mustangs in the action on Thursday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and East Ridge prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

East Ridge's Jack Tauscher scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Raptors took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Blake Kohnen. Jack Tauscher and Brady Knutsen assisted.

Grant Kohnen scored early into the second period, assisted by Ricky Lanahan.

The Mustangs made it 2-1 with a goal from Lucas Xiong.

Jack Loucks tied it up 2-2 late in the third period, assisted by Sam Schulte. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 6:35 before Jack Tauscher scored the game-winner for the home team.

Next up:

The Raptors play New Prague away on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at New Prague Community Center. The Mustangs will face Park at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.