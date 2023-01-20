High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

East Ridge Raptors beat Mounds View Mustangs in overtime

The East Ridge Raptors hosted the Mounds View Mustangs in the action on Thursday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and East Ridge prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

img_500226870_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 19, 2023 11:23 PM
Share

The East Ridge Raptors hosted the Mounds View Mustangs in the action on Thursday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and East Ridge prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

East Ridge's Jack Tauscher scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Raptors took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Blake Kohnen. Jack Tauscher and Brady Knutsen assisted.

Grant Kohnen scored early into the second period, assisted by Ricky Lanahan.

The Mustangs made it 2-1 with a goal from Lucas Xiong.

Jack Loucks tied it up 2-2 late in the third period, assisted by Sam Schulte. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 6:35 before Jack Tauscher scored the game-winner for the home team.

Next up:

The Raptors play New Prague away on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at New Prague Community Center. The Mustangs will face Park at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.