East Ridge Raptors beat Forest Lake Rangers
The East Ridge Raptors won their road game against the Forest Lake Rangers on Saturday, ending 8-1.
The visiting Raptors opened strong, early in the game with Grant Kohnen scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Davis Polifka.
The Raptors' Grant Kohnen increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Jack Tauscher.
Blake Leyde scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Brady Knutsen.
The Rangers narrowed the gap to 3-1 within the first minute when Caden Speidel beat the goalie, assisted by Elias Studier.
Blake Leyde increased the lead to 4-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Grant Kohnen and Brady Knutsen.
Brady Knutsen increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later.
Niko Zuber increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by Lukas Stofer and Alex Venne.
One minute later, Evan Hillmeyer scored.
Niko Zuber increased the lead to 8-1 less than a minute later, assisted by Cole Widen and Jack Elliott.
Next up:
The Rangers play Park away on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena. The Raptors will face Eagan at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights.