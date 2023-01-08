East Ridge Raptors beat Forest Lake Rangers

The East Ridge Raptors won their road game against the Forest Lake Rangers on Saturday, ending 8-1.

The visiting Raptors opened strong, early in the game with Grant Kohnen scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Davis Polifka.

The Raptors' Grant Kohnen increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Jack Tauscher.

Blake Leyde scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Brady Knutsen.

The Rangers narrowed the gap to 3-1 within the first minute when Caden Speidel beat the goalie, assisted by Elias Studier.

Blake Leyde increased the lead to 4-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Grant Kohnen and Brady Knutsen.

Brady Knutsen increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later.

Niko Zuber increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by Lukas Stofer and Alex Venne.

One minute later, Evan Hillmeyer scored.

Niko Zuber increased the lead to 8-1 less than a minute later, assisted by Cole Widen and Jack Elliott.

Next up:

The Rangers play Park away on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena. The Raptors will face Eagan at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights.