East Grand Forks Green Wave wins against Detroit Lakes Lakers in overtime
With no decisive score in regulation, East Grand Forks Green Wave's home game against the Detroit Lakes Lakers ran into overtime on Tuesday. East Grand Forks snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.
With no decisive score in regulation, East Grand Forks Green Wave's home game against the Detroit Lakes Lakers ran into overtime on Tuesday. East Grand Forks snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.
East Grand Forks' Grady Magner scored the game-winning goal.
Grady Magner scored early in the second period, assisted by Sam Frost and Caleb Schmiedeberg.
Lakers' Jacob Thomas tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Cole Larson assisted.
Late, Cole Larson scored a goal, assisted by Easton Kennedy and Jace Fields, making the score 2-2.
In overtime, it took 5:49 before Grady Magner scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Landon Jameison and Cullen Schmaltz.
Next games:
The Green Wave plays Mahtomedi away on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center. The Lakers will face Kittson County Central at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Hallock Ice Arena.