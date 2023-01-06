East Grand Forks Green Wave secures much-needed win

East Grand Forks Green Wave has gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 3-1 victory over the Thief River Falls Prowlers, things are looking brighter.

The Green Wave took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Grady Magner. Landon Jameison assisted.

The Prowlers tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Max Arlt halfway through the first.

The Green Wave took the lead early into the third period when Grady Magner scored again, assisted by Brock Schultz and Cole Bies.

Brock Schultz increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third.

Next games:

The Prowlers host Fergus Falls on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Green Wave will face Holy Family on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Arena.