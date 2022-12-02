East Grand Forks Green Wave scores twice in the third to beat Delano Tigers

East Grand Forks Green Wave defeated Delano Tigers 5-2. The game was tied after two periods, but East Grand Forks pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Tigers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Will Brown. Alex Pupp assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Aaron Lewis in the middle of the first, assisted by Aaron Halonen.

The Green Wave narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first when Grady Magner scored, assisted by Sam Frost.

Jace Van Eps scored midway through the second period, assisted by Hunter Varnson and Cooper Hills.

Caleb Schmiedeberg took the lead in the third period, assisted by Landon Jameison and Brock Schultz.

Jace Van Eps increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Sam Frost and Grady Magner.

Brock Schultz increased the lead to 5-2 three minutes later.

Coming up:

The Tigers host Buffalo on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena. The Green Wave visits Detroit Lakes to play the Lakers on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Ice Arena.