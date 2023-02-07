East Grand Forks Green Wave couldn't stop Warroad Warriors' winning run

East Grand Forks Green Wave and the Warroad Warriors met on Monday. Warroad came into the game off the back of a run of 20 successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-2.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Warriors took the lead when Jayson Shaugabay scored the first goal assisted by Carson Pilgrim and Erick Comstock.

Late, Murray Marvin-Cordes scored a goal, assisted by Erick Comstock, making the score 2-0.

The Green Wave narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period when Brock Schultz found the back of the net, assisted by Landon Jameison and Grady Magner.

Landon Jameison tied it up 2-2 one minute later, assisted by Brock Schultz and Grady Magner.

Erick Comstock took the lead late in the third, assisted by Jayson Shaugabay.

Murray Marvin-Cordes increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena.