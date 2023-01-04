East Grand Forks Green Wave couldn't stop Grand Forks Red River Roughriders' winning run
East Grand Forks Green Wave and the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders met on Tuesday. Grand Forks Red River came into the game off the back of a run of six successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-2.
East Grand Forks Green Wave and the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders met on Tuesday. Grand Forks Red River came into the game off the back of a run of six successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-2.
Next games:
The Green Wave travels to Grand Forks Central on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Roughriders will face Holy Family on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST.