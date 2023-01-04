SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

East Grand Forks Green Wave couldn't stop Grand Forks Red River Roughriders' winning run

East Grand Forks Green Wave and the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders met on Tuesday. Grand Forks Red River came into the game off the back of a run of six successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-2.

img_500212793_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 04, 2023 12:55 AM
Share

East Grand Forks Green Wave and the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders met on Tuesday. Grand Forks Red River came into the game off the back of a run of six successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-2.

Next games:

The Green Wave travels to Grand Forks Central on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Roughriders will face Holy Family on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST.

Related Topics: EAST GRAND FORKS