East Grand Forks Green Wave beats Roseau Rams and continues winning run

The game between the Roseau Rams and East Grand Forks Green Wave on Tuesday finished 6-5. The result means East Grand Forks has four straight wins.

img_500226186_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 17, 2023 10:43 PM
Next games:

The Rams host Wayzata on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at New Prague Trojans. The Green Wave will face Duluth Denfeld on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.

