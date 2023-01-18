East Grand Forks Green Wave beats in overtime the Roseau Rams

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw East Grand Forks Green Wave come away with the close win over the Roseau Rams on the road on Tuesday. The final score was 6-5.

East Grand Forks' Brock Schultz scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Rams opened strong, early in the game with Gavin Jensen scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Noah Urness.

The Rams increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Jake Halvorson scored the first goal, assisted by Noah Urness.

The Green Wave's Cole Bies narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first period, assisted by Cullen Schmaltz and Landon Jameison.

The Green Wave tied the game 2-2 with a goal from Brock Schultz late into the first.

The Rams scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-4 going in to the second break.

Brock Schultz tied it up 5-5 late in the third period, assisted by Cole Bies. The game went to overtime.

Just over two minutes in, Brock Schultz scored the game-winner for the road team.

With this win the Green Wave has four straight victories.

Next games:

The Rams host Wayzata on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at New Prague Trojans. The Green Wave will face Duluth Denfeld on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.