Eagan Wildcats win at home against Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers

The Eagan Wildcats won the home game against the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers 4-1 on Thursday.

The Wildcats started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Ben Gerard scoring in the first minute, assisted by Gus Gleich.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Riley Paulus struck, assisted by Grayson Robbins.

The Hilltoppers narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Kai Melton in the first period, assisted by Luke Schottenbauer and Jonas Martinelli.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Wildcats.

Next up:

The Wildcats host the Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights. The Hilltoppers will face Proctor at home on Tuesday at 4 p.m. CST at MARS Lakeview Arena.